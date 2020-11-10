North Carolina Included In Romaine Lettuce Recall

The FDA has issued a recall on packaged single head romaine lettuce and NC is included.

Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand due to possible E. Coli contamination.

The products were distributed to unspecified stores in North Carolina, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Affected packages will contain a single head of romaine lettuce with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. Only “packed on” dates between Oct. 15-16 are being recalled.

