Billboard Ranks Whitney Houston’s Top 25 Songs

Whitney Houston One Wish

Source: Sony Press / Sony Music

Do you agree? Billboard has ranked Whitney Houston’s top 25 songs. In 2020, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognized the late icon’s ongoing impact by inducting her into its ranks. In honor of Houston’s Rock Hall induction, the magazine published staff picks for her 25 greatest songs.

 

 

25. “When You Believe” with Mariah Carey (The Prince of Egypt soundtrack, 1998)

24. “One Moment In Time” (1988 Summer Olympics Album: One Moment In Time, 1988)

23. “Same Script, Different Cast” with Deborah Cox (Whitney: The Greatest Hits, 2000)

22. “One of Those Days” (Just Whitney, 2002)

21. “You Give Good Love” (Whitney Houston, 1985)

20. “Do You Hear What I Hear?” (Live From The Tonight Show, 1991)

19. “Heartbreak Hotel” feat. Faith Evans and Kelly Price (My Love Is Your Love, 1998)

18. “Run to You” (The Bodyguard soundtrack, 1992)

17. “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength” (I Look to You, 2009) 

16. “Just the Lonely Talking Again” (Whitney, 1987)

15. “Count on Me” with CeCe Winans (Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, 1995)

14. “Saving All My Love For You” (Whitney Houston, 1985)

13. “I’m Every Woman” (The Bodyguard soundtrack, 1992)

12. “I’m Your Baby Tonight” (I’m Your Baby Tonight, 1990)

11. “I Believe in You and Me” (The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack, 1996)

10. “All the Man That I Need” (I’m Your Baby Tonight, 1990)

9. “The Greatest Love of All” (Whitney Houston, 1985)

8. “My Love Is Your Love” (My Love Is Your Love, 1998)

7. “The Star-Spangled Banner” (single, 1991)

6. “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” (Waiting to Exhale, 1995)

5. “How Will I Know” (Whitney Houston, 1985)

4. “I Will Always Love You” (The Bodyguard soundtrack, 1992)

3. “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” (My Love Is Your Love, 1998)

2. “I Have Nothing” (The Bodyguard soundtrack, 1992)

1. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” (Whitney 1987)

 

 

