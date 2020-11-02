Trouble Paying Your Water Bill In Durham?

Are you are struggling to pay your water bill? The City would like to help through the Water Hardship Fund. The Fund is part of a program administered by the Durham County Department of Social Services to help residents pay their past-due water bills. It cannot be used for penalties and fees. Through a simple online process, you can apply for up to $240 in assistance per year if you are having a documented hardship, have past-due bills, and are in danger of having your water cut off. If you think you might qualify, please complete the Water Hardship Fund application form. If contacted, you may be asked to provide identification, proof of income, a copy of your water bill, and other information.

Details here.

