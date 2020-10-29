CLOSE
Debbie Allen And Her Dance Company Are Headed To Netflix

2016 TV Land Icon Awards - Show

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Everybody’s favorite dance instructor, Debbie Allen, is headed to Netflix with a little help from Shonda Rhimes. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker makes its debut November 27th. The movie follows Debbie Allen and her Los Angeles dance studio as they prepare for their annual holiday presentation, Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

Allen also directed and choreographed Netflix’s upcoming movie musical Christmas on the Square, featuring original songs by Dolly Parton and starring Jenifer Lewis. That will debut on Netflix November 22.

 

