Gerald Albright Talks Creativity & Connection Ahead of Cary Show

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Source: Gerald Albright / Gerald Albright

Gerald Albright is bringing his signature sound to the Triangle tonight, and the smooth jazz veteran says his long-running success comes from staying true to the music.

In an interview with Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3, Albright discussed his upcoming performance at Smooth Jazz at the Improv in Cary, where showtime is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets were still available at the time of the interview.

Asked how he keeps jazz fresh after decades in the business, Albright said freedom is key.

“I hold no limits to creativity,” he said. “I’m not one of those that try to make music for radio or music for certain types of platforms. I just freely go into the studio and create in kind of an unlimited fashion and genuine fashion.”

Albright also reflected on how the genre has changed since he first emerged as what he called an “R&B instrumentalist.” While formats and platforms have shifted over the years, he said smooth jazz continues to have a loyal audience.

“There is still a core of millions of people who enjoy this wonderful genre of ours,” Albright said. “We’re still on the mission to keep fresh music to those followers and listeners.”

When it comes to collaborations, Albright said he remains open-minded. He named James Brown, Prince and Luther Vandross as artists he would have loved to share the stage with, adding, “Music is infinite, and so is my approach to it.”

He also praised the support he continues to receive from audiences across the country, calling it “such a blessing” to see sold-out shows through the years.

For Albright, the impact of music goes far beyond entertainment. He said listeners have shared stories about using his songs at weddings, while others told him his music helped them through difficult moments.

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“Music is powerful in that way,” he said, “and it’s universal.”