UNC System Virtual Open House This Week!

In conjunction with North Carolina Countdown to College, we are hosting the first annual UNC System Virtual Open House for students, families, and high school counselors to learn more about the 16 UNC System universities.
During the week of October 26, a series of eight virtual sessions will be hosted highlighting the unique learning opportunities at each of our universities.
Register for sessions below.
If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Bethany Meighen, Vice President for Student Affairs, at bdmeighen@northcarolina.edu.
SCHEDULE
Session 1 – Register
Monday, October 26, 6 pm to 8 pm
Featuring Elizabeth City State University, North Carolina A&T State University, UNC-Chapel Hill, and UNC School of the Arts
Session 2 – Register
Tuesday, October 27, 11 am to 1 pm
Featuring Fayetteville State University, North Carolina State University, UNC Asheville and UNC Wilmington
Session 3 – Register
Tuesday, October 27, 6 pm to 8 pm
Featuring East Carolina University, UNC Greensboro, UNC Pembroke, and Winston-Salem State University
Session 4 – Register
Wednesday, October 28, 11 am to 1 pm
Featuring Appalachian State University, North Carolina Central University, UNC Charlotte, and Western Carolina University
Session 5 – Register
Wednesday, October 28, 6 pm to 8 pm
Featuring Fayetteville State University, North Carolina State University, UNC Asheville and UNC Wilmington
Session 6 – Register
Thursday, October 29, 11 am to 1 pm
Featuring Elizabeth City State University, North Carolina A&T State University, UNC- Chapel Hill, and UNC School of the Arts
Session 7 – Register
Thursday, October 29, 6 pm to 8 pm
Featuring Appalachian State University, North Carolina Central University, UNC Charlotte, and Western Carolina University
Session 8 – Register
Friday, October 30, 11 am to 1 pm
Featuring East Carolina University, UNC Greensboro, UNC Pembroke, and Winston-Salem State University
