De La Soul Drops “Remove 45” ft. Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne & Chuck D

De La Soul 2019

Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

Fire the President already. That’s the theme of De La Soul‘s new song titled “Remove 45” featuring a woke line up of guests MCs; Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne and Chuck D.

“It’s hard to spread harmony when his policies are for harm,” spits Pos Dnous. A Chuck D’s sample supplies the hook and the Public Enemy frontman also drops a verse of his own.

A lot of filthy bars on this one, and they appropriately drag Donald Trump for filth.

Unfortunately, De La’s Tommy Boy Records catalog of classic tunes is still in streaming limbo. But, they do reportedly have a new album in the works with production from DJ Premier and Pete Rock.

Oh yeah, vote on Nov. 3, if you haven’t already.

Thank you friends and fans. Your kind positive words mean a lot and your support goes even farther. As frustrating as it is and as crazy as it may sound, your act of NOT purchasing or streaming anything musically De La Soul, falling under the Tommy Boy banner (until further notice) helps us immensely and can possibly aid others experiencing these similar woes. Thank you @nas …thanks Pete @bittenbender and @massappeal for your committed support and promising business relationship. We’re in the stew working on new music and will continue to celebrate this wonderful journey we’ve been blessed to experience. Thank you @djpremier and @realpeterock for your diligence and support. 30 years is a helluva milestone. We’re so proud to be able to share our celebration with you all. Look out for our 30 year commemorative release coming very soon #delacoinz Your support will directly fund future endeavors and projects…. Just to put the final nail in the coffin. We wish Tommy Boy no ills but we do call for a boycott of anything bearing the name. Karma will do the rest… that old enslaved record label contract dinosaur is long dead and gone, but unfortunately still stinks. For those who may not have had a similar experience with Tommy Boy, be thankful, be wise and stay alert… the devil does not rest and is never satisfied. Peace. Plug 1,2 and 3 Seek and check out these De La Soul releases: Impossible Mission mixtape #grinddate De La Soul: Are You In? Nike + Original run #smelltheda.i.s.y. #andtheanonymousnobody Tom Misch feat. De La Soul “It Runs Through Me” @djshadow feat. De La Soul “Rocket Fuel”

De La Soul Drops "Remove 45" ft. Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne & Chuck D

