The Town Of Wake Forest Is Looking For Animated Kids

Sad little girl with Christmas present

Source: M_a_y_a / Getty

Everyone loves the holidays – especially kids. So, we thought it would be interesting, and hopefully entertaining, to watch Wake Forest-area children share their thoughts and perspectives on what is commonly referred to as “the most wonderful time of the year.”

Between now and Friday, Oct. 23, the Town of Wake Forest is inviting parents of hilarious, animated and energetic children ages 5-7 to sign them up to participate in a special video we will unveil in early December. Based on the once-popular TV series, “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” “Kids Say the Cutest Things About the Holidays” will feature local children responding to a series of innocent, yet thought-provoking questions about the holiday season.

Interested parents are encouraged to note the following submission guidelines:

  • Register your child at http://bit.ly/KidsSayCutestThings by midnight on Friday, Oct. 23.
  • Registration is open to the first 20 children who are signed up.
  • Kids should be 5-7 years-old and generally comfortable around strangers, lights, cameras, etc.
  • Filming of conversations with each child will be scheduled for early November and take approximately 15 minutes.
  • A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child and be present for the filming.
  • Filming does not guarantee the child’s appearance in the final video.

Additional instructions will be provided to everyone that registers.

The finished video will be shared on the Town of Wake Forest Facebook page and aired on WFTV 10.

