Hot Spot: Here’s What Brat Said About Ice Cube’s Platinum Plan [WATCH]

Everyone is talking about Ice Cube’s Platinum Plan and finally, the show speaks out. Allegedly the rapper icon has been working with President Donald Trump to create a plan for Black America and the way that the community could be dispersed funds, but he’s speaking out.

Cube claims that he isn’t rallying for Trump and met with both parties about his plan.  Here’s what Da Brat had to say about that…

 

[caption id="attachment_916283" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] President Donald Trump has mastered the fine art of keeping the cameras rolling whenever he speaks and has even managed to ensnare some Black celebrities and public figures with his poor politics. With Ice Cube one of the more recent Black stars to shake hands in a sense with the former business mogul, Hip-Hop Wired is taking a look at others who have also broken bread with the allegedly contagious comrade. Names like Kanye West, missing edges queen Candace Owens, Diamond and Silk, and Steve Harvey should be what most will expect to see. But there are plenty of other folks who got down on the Trump train for some odd reason. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Sure, the angle many promote is that Trump’s a “straight shooter” who “tells it like it is” and his bullying ways translates into exhibiting a sense of power to his legion of supporters. Getting closer to the truth, however, Trump is full of baseless bombast, spouting firm support of unproven conspiracy theories that only serve to rile up his already loyal base who blindly follow him to political doom. And for the Black folks who align themselves with Trump, it baffles the mind why they would put themselves next to a virulent racist, sexist and egotistical so-called “leader” such as Trump. It’s also disappointing that Trump continues to grovel and pander to the Black vote doing the barest of minimums and selling it as some “Platinum Plan” when in reality, most of everything that man has his hands in is fool’s gold at best. Check out the 15 Black celebs who broke bread with or supported Trump below. UPDATE: Honorable mentions include Ray Lewis, Chrisette Michelle, and Polow The Don. If the names keep adding up, we’ll be back to fine-tune this list. — Photo: Getty   RELATED NEWS: Donald Trump Says Claims That He’s “Immune” To Coronavirus Now ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Surveys Black People To See If they’re Voting For Donald Trump Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What Brat Said About Ice Cube’s Platinum Plan [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close