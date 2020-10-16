Check Out This Drive-Thru Halloween Experience

Something strange is brewing at the barnyard of Planet Peace Affiliates! Mark your calendars for a one-of-a-kind Halloween experience for the whole family!

Join us for a fun, safe, socially-distant Halloween event! Feel free to dress up (but please stay in your vehicles) and drive through our decorated farm trail! Our trick-or-treat stations are competing for best decorations, so be sure to cast your vote at the end of the trail.

We will be providing vinyl stickers for your car windshield to indicate if you are collecting drive-thru goodies from our Trick-or-Treat Stations or if you just want to drive thru and see the decorations.

Trick-or-treat station participants will be wearing masks, gloves and using hand sanitizer in between glove use.

All proceeds from this event are being donated to Planet Peace Affiliates, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit helping youth become Peacemakers through sessions with their comfort animals and farm activities.

Because this event is held on a one-way trail, it is important that you arrive no earlier than 5 minutes before and no later than 5 minutes after your reserved time slot. Cars that arrive after their time slot may be turned away to maintain a safe traffic pattern.

Tickets are required. $10 per vehicle. All proceeds benefit Planet Peace Affiliates, a non-profit.