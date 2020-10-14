CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has A Voting Message For Black Men [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot is showing her support for Joe Biden and joined the show to speak on the democratic vote.

Lightfoot shared her experience of being mayor in Chicago and her strategy to get her citizens to get out to vote.  While making sure everyone is voting, the mayor had a special message for black men.

Listen to hear what the mayor had to say.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard - Day 2

Celebrities From Chicago [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities From Chicago [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities From Chicago [PHOTOS]

Celebrities From Chicago [PHOTOS]

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has A Voting Message For Black Men [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has A Voting Message…
 11 hours ago
10.14.20
Michael B. Jordan Posted A Thirst Trap Photo…
 11 hours ago
10.14.20
Senator Kamala Harris Speaks On Health Care, HBCUs,…
 13 hours ago
10.14.20
“That Was My Best Friend” Kenneth Walker Speaks…
 15 hours ago
10.14.20
Kirk Franklin Explains Why He Thinks Religion Can…
 16 hours ago
10.14.20
Monica Denise Arnold arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Monica Addresses Shading Brandy During Verzuz, New Album…
 16 hours ago
10.14.20
Megan Thee Stallion Pens Powerful Essay On Why…
 17 hours ago
10.14.20
5 items
5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin
 17 hours ago
10.14.20
Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ To Hit Streaming…
 17 hours ago
10.14.20
Report: Virginia Voter Registration Temporarily Shut Down Due…
 17 hours ago
10.14.20
Black Accessories Designer Gwen Beloti Launches Jewelry Box…
 1 day ago
10.14.20
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Body Critics: I Choose…
 1 day ago
10.13.20
Roland Martin Gets Emotional On The First Day…
 1 day ago
10.13.20
Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Violence…
 1 day ago
10.13.20
Close