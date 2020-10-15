The Jambalaya Soul Slam Is Back This Weekend

Do you love poetry? You might want to check out the Jambalaya Soul Slam this weekend. An open slam where poets can compete for a cash prize and a chance to make the 2021 Bull City Slam Team that will represent the Triangle in regional competition in June 2021.
The event will be in the Hayti lobby. Seating will be socially distanced and attendance is limited. You must RSVP to reserve your spot. Masks are required for this event. Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Join us!
In 2005, The Jambalaya Soul Slam started at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham and has been supported by the St. Joseph’s Historic Foundation ever since. Each month the slam brings together the best poets in the area to compete for a cash prize and an invitation to Grand Slam Finals where the Bull City Slam Team (BCST) is picked. The Jambalaya Soul Slam also features some of the best poets from across the country each month. The Jambalaya Soul Slam has been highlighted in the News & Observer, Herald Sun, and other media as one of the area’s most successful arts programs.
