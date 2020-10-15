The Jambalaya Soul Slam Is Back This Weekend

Do you love poetry? You might want to check out the Jambalaya Soul Slam this weekend. An open slam where poets can compete for a cash prize and a chance to make the 2021 Bull City Slam Team that will represent the Triangle in regional competition in June 2021.

The event will be in the Hayti lobby. Seating will be socially distanced and attendance is limited. You must RSVP to reserve your spot. Masks are required for this event. Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Join us!

In 2005, The Jambalaya Soul Slam started at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham and has been supported by the St. Joseph’s Historic Foundation ever since. Each month the slam brings together the best poets in the area to compete for a cash prize and an invitation to Grand Slam Finals where the Bull City Slam Team (BCST) is picked. The Jambalaya Soul Slam also features some of the best poets from across the country each month. The Jambalaya Soul Slam has been highlighted in the News & Observer, Herald Sun, and other media as one of the area’s most successful arts programs.

The next Jambalaya Soul Slam is on Sat Oct 17 2020 Fall Full of Poems!

@ Hayti Heritage Center Seating will be socially distanced & attendance is limited. You must RSVP to reserve your spot. Masks are required for this event. Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Join us pic.twitter.com/G6jSu3pCjH — Hayti Heritage Center (@HaytiHeritage) October 14, 2020

6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat 6 photos Launch gallery 6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat 1. MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray Source:Nordstrom 1 of 6 2. The Lip Bar Skin Serum Foundation Source:The Lip Bar 2 of 6 3. Charlotte Tilbury MAGIC AWAY Concealer Source:Charlotte Tilbury 3 of 6 4. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Source:Fenty Beauty 4 of 6 5. Morphe Cosmetics Lip Crayon in MCM Source:Morphe Cosmetics 5 of 6 6. Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R MINI INSTANT RETOUCH SETTING POWDER Source:Fenty Beauty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading 6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat 6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat [caption id="attachment_3218947" align="aligncenter" width="500"] Source: Charlotte Tilbury / Charlotte Tilbury[/caption] Whether you consider yourself a makeup connoisseur, whose hours of Youtube research resulted in a personal MUA status, sometimes you don't have the time (or energy) to pull off a full beat face. Some days a quick beat will suffice. Instead of laying out all of your makeup brushes and tools, you can beat your face with ease using these seamless makeup products. And by quick, we mean the standard 10-minute beauty routine every woman should have perfected in her beauty arsenal. Start your basic beauty routine by washing your face of course (but that doesn't count on our time clock). Use a primer to prep your face for foundation. Follow-up with concealer under your eyes then highlight your cheeks with blush. Give your lips a pop of color with a liner and gloss and seal it all in with a setting powder. To keep you ahead of the game, we've compiled the six must-have makeup essentials that can get your face on fast. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise our list of the best beauty finds for your makeup arsenal.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark