Secret Audio Recordings Of Melania Trump Reveal Her Thoughts

President And Mrs Trump Return To The White House

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Former assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who recently wrote the book “Melania and Me,” has released audio recordings of her conversations with Melania Trump.

Wolkoff said, “When I first started taping Melania I had already left the White House.

“Melania holds her role like no other person in the White House,” Walcoff said about the first lady. “She doesn’t shake in her boots ever and she tells Donald exactly how she feels. She is his biggest cheerleader.”

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Melania Trump , Tapes

Close