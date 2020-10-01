The Pandemic Won’t Stop Dance….Check Out The ADF’s Creative Healing Parade

Over 70 North Carolina artists will perform in 24 driveways and lawns of Durham’s Trinity Ridge neighborhood in an effort to provide artistic healing during these difficult times. The artists will be masked and socially distanced. The performances can be viewed by the public while in their automobiles following the route on Rolling Hill Road and Pathwood Lane. The Parade Welcome begins at 3329 Rolling Hill Road, Durham, NC 27705. Walking the route is not encouraged. Participating artists will stagger their performances in 15 minute intervals so that there will always be something to view throughout the parade. Parade goers can help support the artists with a $5 suggested donation, cash, credit card, or Venmo, at the end of the parade route. Rain date is Sunday, October 4 from 5:00-6:00pm.
Parade Artists Confirmed as of 9/24/2020:
Venita Allen, Renay Aumiller Dances, Alyah Baker, Anna Barker, Big Red Dance Project, The Bipeds, Black Box Dance Theatre, Britany Burch, Ivy Burch, Carol Burgess, Toya J. Chinfloo, Amanda L. Edwards, Murielle Elizéon, Gaspard&Dancers, Toni Hall, Sakarah Hall-Edge, Juliet Irving, Tony Johnson, Amari Jones, JOYEMOVEMENT, Rama Sundaresan Kapadia, killianmanning/noforwardingaddress, KT Collective, Nicole Lawson, Masha Maddux, Laci McDonald and students from Durham Academy, Anthony “Ay-Jay” Nelson Jr., Alyssa Noble, Tommy Noonan, Jasmine Powell, Kenzie Presswood, Megan Rindoks, Bashir Shakur, ShaLeigh Dance Works, Steven Silverleaf, Caitlyn Swett, and Myra Weise.
