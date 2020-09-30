CLOSE
Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Patch Bash at Pullen Park

Jack o lantern pumpkin with candy

Source: Stock Image

Come to Pullen Park and enjoy a day full of fun fall activities! Build a scarecrow to be put on display up in our picnic shelter area, purchase and decorate a pumpkin, and stay tuned for our foam punkin-chunkin contest!

Scarecrow Festival

Create your own scarecrow to be put on display at Pullen Park Amusements! Bring clothes, accessories and a head for the scarecrow! Stuffing and support will be provided. Registration is required.

Register online via RecLink using barcode 259399.

When: October 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Pumpkin Patch Bash

Purchase a pumpkin at the Pullen Park Pumpkin Patch Bash! Decorate and take it home or choose to put it on display at the park! Stick around for the foam punkin-chunkin contest at 1 p.m. where you can put a foam pumpkin into a slingshot and see how far you can “chunk” the pumpkin!

Registration is required. Register online via RecLink using barcode 259400.

When: October 3, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $5 per pumpkin

All participants must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

 

Halloween , Pullen Park , Pumpkin , raleigh

Close