Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Patch Bash at Pullen Park

Come to Pullen Park and enjoy a day full of fun fall activities! Build a scarecrow to be put on display up in our picnic shelter area, purchase and decorate a pumpkin, and stay tuned for our foam punkin-chunkin contest!
Scarecrow Festival
Create your own scarecrow to be put on display at Pullen Park Amusements! Bring clothes, accessories and a head for the scarecrow! Stuffing and support will be provided. Registration is required.
Register online via RecLink using barcode 259399.
When: October 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Pumpkin Patch Bash
Purchase a pumpkin at the Pullen Park Pumpkin Patch Bash! Decorate and take it home or choose to put it on display at the park! Stick around for the foam punkin-chunkin contest at 1 p.m. where you can put a foam pumpkin into a slingshot and see how far you can “chunk” the pumpkin!
Registration is required. Register online via RecLink using barcode 259400.
When: October 3, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 per pumpkin
All participants must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
