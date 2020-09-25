CLOSE
Marcus Bass From NC Black Alliance Discusses Importance Of Local Elections

We chatted with Marcus Bass, Deputy Director of the NC Black Alliance and the Executive Director of Advance Carolina. He discussed the importance of voting down the entire ballot as we are electing multiple state positions in this election cycle.

Bass also discussed making a plan to vote and provided information on how to vote safely. Visit SafeVoterNC.org for deadlines on registering, absentee ballots and dates for early voting. You can also use the website to order a free PPE kit so that you can vote safely in person.

 

 

