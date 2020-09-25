CLOSE
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short Pixie Cut And It Looks Amazing

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 28, 2019

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

In true Throwback Thursday fashion, Missy Elliott took us on a trip down memory lane today with the debut of her new short pixie haircut. The look, created by her longtime stylist Kellon Deryck, pays homage to the vintage version of Missy “Misdemeanor” who we were first introduced to when she stepped on the scene in the ’90s with those jet black finger waves that came to define her iconic style.

The rapper debuted her new ‘do on her Instagram and Twitter pages this morning, with the caption, “Welp back to my short hair days 😩 just for a lil bit😉✂.”

As a legend in our culture, Missy has always been praised for her creativity in music, videos, fashion, and hair, and it’s the combination of all of those elements that turned her into the icon she still is today. From her signature short finger waves, to her asymmetrical bob, to those insane braids she wore on her Iconology album cover, Missy is always switching it up on us like the true trendsetter she is.

Missy not only paved the way for women in the music industry, but she also opened the door to extreme creativity and self-expression in sound, music, and especially her style. And in case you need a reminder of how she pulled off this look 20 years ago, peep the photo below. Same energy is right.

Missy said this look is only for a bit, so we’ll have to enjoy it while it lasts. Who knows what she and Kellon might cook up in the salon chair next. Are you loving Missy’s pixie?

Close