NFL Legend Gale Sayers Dead At 77

One of the greatest running backs of all time has passed away.

Gale Sayers Gets Hit Carrying Football

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Gale Sayers, Legendary running back for the Chicago Bears has passed away, according to the NFL Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker released a statement saying:

“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this Game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers. He was the very essence of a team player – quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.

Called the “Kansas Comet,” Sayers had an extraordinary seven-year career with the Chicago Bears running for 4,900 yards. As a rookie, he rushed for an NFL record 6 touchdowns in a single game versus the San Fransico 49ers in December of 1965. Sayers’ career was cut short due to a knee injury but his legacy on the field was secured, becoming the youngest Hall of Famer in NFL history at 34 years old.

Sayers was 77 years old.

Source | NFL Hall of Fame

 

NFL Teams Up With Alicia Keys To Launch $1 Billion Fund To Support Black Business

Washington Hires Jason Wright As First Black Team President in NFL History

NFL Legend Gale Sayers Dead At 77  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Close