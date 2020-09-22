Halloween Fun In Chatham County

G

Pumpkin Carving Party

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Chatham County families can transform pumpkins into the jazziest of jack-o’-lanterns. The Pumpkin Carving Party will take place at the Northwest District Park picnic shelter located at 2413 Woody Store Road, Siler City.

For $15, families will receive two pumpkins, and carving utensils will be provided. Participants must wear face coverings and will be required to maintain physical distance from those not in their household families. Pumpkin carving participants must register in advance at recreation.chathamnc.org. Registration is open from September 21 at 8:00 a.m. – October 19 at 5:00 p.m.

Those who would like to carve a pumpkin but cannot attend the carving party may carve their own pumpkin and drop it off on Wednesday, October 28 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation office located at 964 East Street, Suite 100, Pittsboro, or on Thursday, October 29 from noon – 4:00 p.m. at Northwest District Park.

All carved pumpkins will then be judged at the Trunk or Treat Pumpkin Carving Contest the following Thursday.

The 11th annual Trunk or Treat event will be modified this year due to COVID-19 still being present in the community. The Trunk or Treat Boo-Thru, a drive-thru event, will be held Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Northwest District Park.

The Trunk or Treat Boo-Thru will offer families the opportunity to wear their best costume and enjoy lots of fun decorations and yummy candy. Jack-o’-lanterns carved at the October 25th Pumpkin Carving Party and those entered ahead of time will be judged in a contest.

“We are excited to provide recreational activities and special events to allow Chatham County families the opportunity to enjoy fun times while also maintaining safety during the pandemic,” said Chatham County Parks and Recreation Director Tracy Burnett.

For more information, contact Mallory Peterson at 919-545-8553 or mallory.peterson@chathamnc.org.

