Debbie Allen Talks About How She Joined “A Different World”

Debbie Allen recently discussed how she became a part of the infamous “A Different World.”
“My coming into this show was certainly somewhere between my sister [Phylicia Rashad] who was, you know Denise’s [Lisa Bonet] mother and had visited on the campus of Hillman on the show and seeing what was happening behind the scenes,” she said. “It was not a happy place at A Different World behind the scenes. They didn’t quite have the right producing director there.”
“Having come from Howard University. I knew what to do with the show. I had lived it and breathed it. So I knew the stories that they needed to be telling,” she said.
Allen discussed how she wanted Lisa Bonet to be pregnant on the show (Bill Cosby said no) and explained how she knew so many of the cast members before they joined the show.
10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow
10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow
1. SAMJAH IMAN1 of 10
2. MIMI BLAQUE2 of 10
3. NAZHIA RENAYE3 of 10
4. TRACEY WILEY4 of 10
5. ZOE CHIN LOY5 of 10
6. DESTENE SUDDUTH6 of 10
7. DERRIA UNDERWOOD7 of 10
8. JOCE BLAKE8 of 10
9. LOUISE9 of 10
10. JESS10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark