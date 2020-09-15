Debbie Allen Talks About How She Joined “A Different World”

Debbie Allen recently discussed how she became a part of the infamous “A Different World.”

“My coming into this show was certainly somewhere between my sister [Phylicia Rashad] who was, you know Denise’s [Lisa Bonet] mother and had visited on the campus of Hillman on the show and seeing what was happening behind the scenes,” she said. “It was not a happy place at A Different World behind the scenes. They didn’t quite have the right producing director there.”

“Having come from Howard University. I knew what to do with the show. I had lived it and breathed it. So I knew the stories that they needed to be telling,” she said.

Allen discussed how she wanted Lisa Bonet to be pregnant on the show (Bill Cosby said no) and explained how she knew so many of the cast members before they joined the show.

.@msdebbieallen is the hero we have always needed The work she did on "A Different World" changed the lives of so many for the better. Also loved how pure that story is about how @kadeemhardison used to jump on her waterbed 😂 LISTEN👉🏾https://t.co/Df66EnU4f5 #StrongBlackLegends pic.twitter.com/tiztCzuhW1 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) May 5, 2020

