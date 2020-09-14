Voting During a Pandemic Webinar – This Tuesday

Make your plan to vote! Join “Voting During A Pandemic” webinar Tuesday 9/15 at 6pm. Learn about:
– Requesting a ballot and voting by mail in North Carolina
– In-person voting options & safeguards
With a month to go before North Carolinians begin in-person voting in the 2020 General Election, it’s time to talk about your options!
You’re invited to join Sailor Jones of Democracy North Carolina to learn how to make your plan to vote, including:
• new rules for requesting a ballot and voting by mail in North Carolina,
• in-person voting plans and safeguards, including new Early Voting requirements that
expand options in all 100 NC counties, and
• how you can be a part of our important efforts to make sure our elections work for
more North Carolina voters in 2020.
Time
Sep 15, 2020 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
