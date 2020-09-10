BugFest Is Happening Virtually This Year

This year BugFest will go online … a Virtual Infestation! Join us as we interact with entomologists from North Carolina and around the world to learn about the fascinating world of bugs. We will have SIX days of buggy adventures as we celebrate our theme arthropod … THE FLY!

*If you would like to request an ASL interpreter for any program, please contact accessibility@naturalsciences.org. Please give 24 hours notice.

BugFest 2020 Theme Days:

Mosquito Monday

Beneficial Tuesday

Art and Culture Wednesday

Entomophagy Thursday

Prime Crime Friday

BugFest Bugstravaganza Saturday

What’s in a name? BugFest celebrates all arthropods, a group that includes insects, spiders and scorpions, centipedes and millipedes, crayfish and crabs and many other creatures, as well as true bugs, like cicadas and planthoppers.

Meet our hosts during BugFest on 9/16! They'll introduce you to the podcast, explain the importance of our connection with the natural world, and share how you can tune in! This is an interactive program you don't want to miss! Register now: https://t.co/Hy0jsPgekz pic.twitter.com/a0KJ9J4XRI — NC Museum of Natural Sciences (@naturalsciences) September 9, 2020

