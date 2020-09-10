CLOSE
BugFest Is Happening Virtually This Year

Bugfest 2019

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Urban One

This year BugFest will go online … a Virtual Infestation!  Join us as we interact with entomologists from North Carolina and around the world to learn about the fascinating world of bugs. We will have SIX days of buggy adventures as we celebrate our theme arthropod … THE FLY!

*If you would like to request an ASL interpreter for any program, please contact accessibility@naturalsciences.org.  Please give 24 hours notice.

BugFest 2020 Theme Days:

  • Mosquito Monday
  • Beneficial Tuesday
  • Art and Culture Wednesday
  • Entomophagy Thursday
  • Prime Crime Friday
  • BugFest Bugstravaganza Saturday

What’s in a name? BugFest celebrates all arthropods, a group that includes insects, spiders and scorpions, centipedes and millipedes, crayfish and crabs and many other creatures, as well as true bugs, like cicadas and planthoppers.

Get all the details here.

 

 

Bugfest , NC Museum Of Natural Sciences

