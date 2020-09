Durham Seeks Student Members for Cultural Advisory Board

College and high school students with an interest in public service and the arts now have the opportunity to serve on the Durham Cultural Advisory Board.

The Durham Cultural Advisory Board, charged with advising the City Council and County Commissioners on implementation of public art policies, is searching for three students to join the Board with terms to expire on June 30, 2021, with the option to serve up to four consecutive terms.

The Durham Cultural Advisory Board serves as an advisory body to the City Council, City Manager, Durham County Board of Commissioners, and County Manager. The student members will serve as active, voting members of the Board and provide advisement for Board meetings and activities; attend monthly meetings; work with subcommittees groups or ad hoc committees; and perform other responsibilities as assigned.

The Board meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. at the City’s General Services Department, located at 2011 Fay St. In light of the current safer-at-home order, these monthly meetings are currently hosted virtually. Members serve without compensation, must reside, study or work within Durham County, and have interest in the creative and cultural sectors. The application deadline is Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Completed applications and résumés should be sent by email. Application forms in English and Spanish can be found online.

For questions or additional assistance, students may contact Cultural and Public Art Program Manager Rebecca Brown with the City’s General Services Department at (912) 398-8075 or by email.

