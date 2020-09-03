More Drive-Thru Fair Food Available This Weekend

Continue reading The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking Verzus Showdown

The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica's Record-Breaking Verzus Showdown

[caption id="attachment_3192483" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty[/caption] Last night may have been the most epic Verzus of them all. Brandy and Monica put their differences aside and sat side by side to give the fans what they wanted -- a musical duel for the ages. Everybody and they mama tuned in to hear Brandy and Monica's colossal 90s catalogs -- 1.2 million viewers to be exact. Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Erykah Badu, Michelle Obama and more were up in club quarantine to watch the ladies reunite after eight years. From the onset, it was clear this matchup would break records as the duo had done with their chart-topping song The Boy Is Mine. As if it wasn't enough to see the two ladies in the same space, they kicked off the virtual event with a special guest. Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared via telecast, showing she's in tune with the culture and probably bumped Boy Is Mine back in the day. From Monica's Fendi fit, to Brandy's "good girl" shade and Monica revealing he recorded Like This and That at 12-years-old, the Internet was on fire. While Billboard dubbed Brandy the official winner, #BlackTwitter agrees the culture ultimately won. The Boy Is Mine entered the charts at #99 this morning. Swizz and Timbaland were moved to tears. Here's the best tweets from last night's epic showdown.