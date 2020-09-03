CLOSE
More Drive-Thru Fair Food Available This Weekend

Rodeo Houston Fried Foods

Source: Jasmine Crockett / Radio One Houston

Missing food from the NC State Fair? Get some this weekend!

What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend than with a trip to the Drive-Thru State Fair Food Days to pick up some tasty treats?! 😍

Friday – Monday, Sept. 4-7

Noon – 8 p.m.

Cash Only. Please stay in your car, and a server will assist you.

MENU

Roasted Turkey Legs: $13

Roasted Corn: $5

Hand-Dipped Corn Dogs: $5

Hand-Cut French Fries: $4

Nathan’s All-Beef Hot Dogs w/toppings: $4

Gyros (Lamb/Beef): $10

Chicken Pita: $10

Greek Salad: $8 (add meat for an additional $4)

Shish-K-Bobs (Pork): $8

K-Bob Pita (Pork): $10

Cotton Candy: $5

Candy Apples (Red): $5

Funnel Cake: $6

Deep Fried Snickers: $5

Deep Fried Oreos: $5

Tropical Delights Frozen Fruit Smoothies

(Strawberry/Pina Colada/Peach)

Cup: $5 or Pineapple: $10

Tropical Delights Dole Whip

(Pineapple/Raspberry/Swirl)

Cup: $5 or Float: $7

Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough

(Chocolate Chip or Cake Batter)

Cup: $5 or Quart: $15

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade: $4

Botled Water: $2

Coke Products

Small: $3 or Large: $5

The Drive Thru Fair Food Days will be located in the parking lots off Trinity Road. Cash only. Remain in your vehicle, and a server will come to you!

 

