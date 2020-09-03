More Drive-Thru Fair Food Available This Weekend

Missing food from the NC State Fair? Get some this weekend!
What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend than with a trip to the Drive-Thru State Fair Food Days to pick up some tasty treats?!
Friday – Monday, Sept. 4-7
Noon – 8 p.m.
Cash Only. Please stay in your car, and a server will assist you.
MENU
Roasted Turkey Legs: $13
Roasted Corn: $5
Hand-Dipped Corn Dogs: $5
Hand-Cut French Fries: $4
Nathan’s All-Beef Hot Dogs w/toppings: $4
Gyros (Lamb/Beef): $10
Chicken Pita: $10
Greek Salad: $8 (add meat for an additional $4)
Shish-K-Bobs (Pork): $8
K-Bob Pita (Pork): $10
Cotton Candy: $5
Candy Apples (Red): $5
Funnel Cake: $6
Deep Fried Snickers: $5
Deep Fried Oreos: $5
Tropical Delights Frozen Fruit Smoothies
(Strawberry/Pina Colada/Peach)
Cup: $5 or Pineapple: $10
Tropical Delights Dole Whip
(Pineapple/Raspberry/Swirl)
Cup: $5 or Float: $7
Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough
(Chocolate Chip or Cake Batter)
Cup: $5 or Quart: $15
Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade: $4
Botled Water: $2
Coke Products
Small: $3 or Large: $5
The Drive Thru Fair Food Days will be located in the parking lots off Trinity Road. Cash only. Remain in your vehicle, and a server will come to you!
