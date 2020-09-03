CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s New Wife

Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts

Source: Niecy Nash/Instagram / Niecy Nash/Instagram

Niecy Nash turned heads on Monday when she revealed that she was married once again — to singer Jessica Betts! The news comes months after her divorce to Jay Tucker was finalized and confirmed with a beautiful wedding photo of Betts and Nash walking down the aisle.

Many speculated that Betts had been part of Nash’s life and had sung at Nash’s wedding to Tucker but in reality, Betts had guest-starred on Nash’s hit show Claws as a wedding singer. But who is Jessica and why does she seem so familiar to a lot of people? Well, here are some quick facts about Jessica to get you up to speed!

Well, the obvious thing about Jessica is that she’s a singer/songwriter but she has a bit of pedigree! She won the one and only season of Missy Elliott‘s reality series The Road To Stardom way back in 2005.

The friendship between Nash and Betts obviously didn’t start on Claws as Nash has been a fan of Betts’ talents for years, dating back to 2016.

When Claws premiered in 2017, Betts found her way on set for the season 2 finale where she played a bartender, Nadege for Nash’s character Desna’s wedding.

The couple shared even more video from their beautiful wedding, which was attended by the likes of Ava Duvernay and revealed that they were able to get COVID-19 tests for everyone in attendance so that the party could be worthy of the caption: “Love Wins.”

Congrats again to Niecy and and Jessica!

RELATED: Congrats! Niecy Nash Ties The Knot In Secret Ceremony With Her New Wife! [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO]

Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s New Wife  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting…
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
Nickelodeon Accused Of Culturally Appropriating ‘Hair Love’ With…
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
Actress Letitia Wright Shares Touching Spoken Word Poem…
 6 hours ago
09.03.20
Depression in young women
How To Prevent Suicide
 22 hours ago
09.02.20
Tweet Learned To Love Herself During The Pandemic:…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
6 items
Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos
 1 day ago
09.02.20
5 itemsPortrait Of Phyllis Hyman
5 Celebrities That Took Their Own Life
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Front Page News: Donald Trump Goes To Kenosha,…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
17 items
VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Close