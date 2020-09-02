Your Organization Could Get A Mini-Grant To Help With Census Response

There are less than 30 days remaining in the 2020 Census operation. North Carolina’s current 2020 Census self-response rate is below the national rate and below where our state was in 2010. Join the final push to make NC count by adopting a low-responding census tract through NC Counts Coalition’s Adopt-A-Tract program. NC Counts Coalition invites organizations to adopt-a-tract to increase self-response rates among historically undercounted populations to ensure a fair and accurate Census. This program is a part of NC Counts Counts Coalition’s Get-Out-The-Count campaign. Grant amounts will be between $1,000 – $2,500. Collaborative proposals for up to $3,500 will be considered. Funds will support direct contact tactics in NC communities at risk of being undercounted, also known as hard-to-count (HTC) communities. Up to $150,000 in grant funds will be disbursed through this program.

Section 1. Grant Application Process Please submit your proposal online with the following link: http://bit.ly/Adopt-A-Tract

There will be an informational online meeting regarding the application process with NC Counts Coalition on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 7:00 PM. This meeting will be an opportunity for interested applicants to ask questions about the grant process. There will be an opportunity for Q&As during this meeting. Applicants do not have to attend this meeting to respond to this RFP; the meeting is optional. The meeting will be recorded and uploaded to NC Count’s Coalition’s YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmoI4OMEBMn82DfBwriqp8A/featured

Click here to register for the webinar. Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrdOusrTIvHt0aRr3Bb79kijH15mcecQeL After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

If you have any questions about the submission process, please contact Stacey Carless at stacey@nccensus.org. Please use this subject line in your email to Stacey Carless: [ORGANIZATION NAME] AdoptATract2020_RFP. Grant Selection Committee Grants will be reviewed by NC Counts Coalition’s Board and an NC Counts Coalition staff member. The grant selection committee appreciates concise, thoughtful proposals.

Details are here.

Our friends at @NCCounts are inviting organizations to adopt-a-tract to help get out the count in North Carolina. Apply for a mini-grant today! https://t.co/3jPqHhQi85 pic.twitter.com/MMCiPk9L3c — J. Abrams McLean PhD (@JAbramsMcLean) September 1, 2020

