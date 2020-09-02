Your Organization Could Get A Mini-Grant To Help With Census Response

There are less than 30 days remaining in the 2020 Census operation. North Carolina’s current 2020 Census self-response rate is below the national rate and below where our state was in 2010. Join the final push to make NC count by adopting a low-responding census tract through NC Counts Coalition’s Adopt-A-Tract program. NC Counts Coalition invites organizations to adopt-a-tract to increase self-response rates among historically undercounted populations to ensure a fair and accurate Census. This program is a part of NC Counts Counts Coalition’s Get-Out-The-Count campaign. Grant amounts will be between $1,000 – $2,500. Collaborative proposals for up to $3,500 will be considered. Funds will support direct contact tactics in NC communities at risk of being undercounted, also known as hard-to-count (HTC) communities. Up to $150,000 in grant funds will be disbursed through this program.
Section 1. Grant Application Process Please submit your proposal online with the following link: http://bit.ly/Adopt-A-Tract
There will be an informational online meeting regarding the application process with NC Counts Coalition on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 7:00 PM. This meeting will be an opportunity for interested applicants to ask questions about the grant process. There will be an opportunity for Q&As during this meeting. Applicants do not have to attend this meeting to respond to this RFP; the meeting is optional. The meeting will be recorded and uploaded to NC Count’s Coalition’s YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmoI4OMEBMn82DfBwriqp8A/featured
Click here to register for the webinar. Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrdOusrTIvHt0aRr3Bb79kijH15mcecQeL After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
If you have any questions about the submission process, please contact Stacey Carless at stacey@nccensus.org. Please use this subject line in your email to Stacey Carless: [ORGANIZATION NAME] AdoptATract2020_RFP. Grant Selection Committee Grants will be reviewed by NC Counts Coalition’s Board and an NC Counts Coalition staff member. The grant selection committee appreciates concise, thoughtful proposals.
