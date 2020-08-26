CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Fayetteville Students Receive Fake Email From Principal With Racial Slur

CG Photo

Source: Greg Nicholas / Getty

Fayetteville students at Jack Britt High School received a disturbing email from a fake account this week. The email was designed to look like it was from the school’s principal. The email mentioned feces and a racial slur, according to reports.

“Luckily our kids and our staff know that’s not the way I deal with them, so they were very supportive and said ‘hey Mr. Pope I hope you’ve seen this, we know it didn’t come from you’,” principal Scott Pope said.

“It’s very disturbing,” Pope said. “Our week was not the best because this is the first time we’ve ever started school like this … kids are relying on the emails they get from myself and the teachers and we don’t need this.”

The mass email list was shut down while the incident is investigated.

 

 

2019 Trumpet Awards

Sevyn Streeter Must Condition Her Natural Hair With Juices And Berries Cause...

10 photos Launch gallery

Sevyn Streeter Must Condition Her Natural Hair With Juices And Berries Cause...

Continue reading Sevyn Streeter Must Condition Her Natural Hair With Juices And Berries Cause…

Sevyn Streeter Must Condition Her Natural Hair With Juices And Berries Cause...

[caption id="attachment_3188220" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] I am convinced Sevyn Streeter puts juices and berries in her hair. The Won't Stop singer used the coronavirus quarantine to social distance from stress and recharge under the sunlight. Sis looks good. She looks blessed *Kendall Kyndall voice* https://www.instagram.com/p/CENVVw5J4MO/ If you haven't been keeping up with Sevyn's social media pages, you've seen her banging body and now you're probably obsessing over her natural hair. Sevyn's defined and coily tresses are perfection.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Email , Fayettevill , Principal

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Mary J. Blige Doesn’t Want To Be Called…
 3 hours ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 17 hours ago
08.25.20
Jeff Johnson On Our Communities And Police Brutality…
 22 hours ago
08.25.20
News You Can’t Use: How To Spot A…
 23 hours ago
08.25.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 24 hours ago
08.25.20
KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin'” Slogan Due To Coronavirus
 24 hours ago
08.25.20
Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
Garcelle Beauvais Will Join “The Real” As The…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
10 items
#IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
Bun B Uplifts Megan Thee Stallion Following Shooting:…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
18 itemsPhoto of AALIYAH
Best Of Aaliyah
 1 day ago
08.25.20
Brandy Reveals How Her Daughter Helped Save Her…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Monica Is A…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Front Page News: Hurricanes Hit The Coast &…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Close