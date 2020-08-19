The Raleigh neighborhood of 27604 is made up of affordable homes with a plethora of well-ranked schools to pick from for the kiddos, based off of the grades on Niche.com
You’ll find everything you need in a great starter home for your new family. These affordable fixer-up homes range from $85,000-$200,000.
Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!
You can also find a lot to purchase, which could be the foundation of your forever home. Finding yourself near downtown will be easy in this Raleigh neighborhood.
In the market for a new environment, check out the other places you could call home:
- Colorado Springs, CO (80911)
- Reynoldsburg, OH (43068)
- Rochester, NY (14617)
- Melrose, MA (02176)
- South Portland, ME (04106)
- Topeka, KS (66614)
- Hudson, NH (03051)
- Worcester, MA (01602)
- Springfield, VA (22152)
- Raleigh, NC (27604)
Related: This Columbus Suburb Just Made America’s Hottest Zip Code List!
Guess What Raleigh Neighborhood Made America’s Hottest Zip Codes was originally published on thelightnc.com