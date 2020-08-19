CLOSE
Guess What Raleigh Neighborhood Made America’s Hottest Zip Codes

Yellow Flowers Growing In City Against Sky

Source: Rick Nelson / EyeEm / Getty

The Raleigh neighborhood of 27604 is made up of affordable homes with a plethora of well-ranked schools to pick from for the kiddos, based off of the grades on Niche.com 

You’ll find everything you need in a great starter home for your new family. These affordable fixer-up homes range from $85,000-$200,000.

You can also find a lot to purchase, which could be the foundation of your forever home. Finding yourself near downtown will be easy in this Raleigh neighborhood.

In the market for a new environment, check out the other places you could call home:

  1. Colorado Springs, CO (80911)
  2. Reynoldsburg, OH (43068)
  3. Rochester, NY (14617)
  4. Melrose, MA (02176)
  5. South Portland, ME (04106)
  6. Topeka, KS (66614)
  7. Hudson, NH (03051)
  8. Worcester, MA (01602)
  9. Springfield, VA (22152)
  10. Raleigh, NC (27604)

