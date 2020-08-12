CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

You Think We Don’t Need A “Fresh Prince” Reboot, But You’re Wrong

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

I know, I know. The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was perfect. We don’t need a reboot. Just leave it as it is. Everything doesn’t need to be remade.

But it’s happening. Check out this trailer before you pass judgement. Also, the reboot is already in development and being shopped to streaming services. AND YOU’RE GOING TO LOVE IT.

 

 

President Obama Makes Statement In The Briefing Room Of White House

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

Continue reading 10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

[caption id="attachment_3176984" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] This just might be a national holiday. Our beloved Forever POTUS turned 59 years old today. I don't know about you, but as a result of Barack Obama's two terms in the White House, my life has changed. Because of his tenure, Black Americans across the globe were able to dream like they've never dreamed before. Goals that once felt unattainable, became possible. Now, young boys and girls can vision themselves as the future president because they were able to experience the first Black president in American history. Beyond being Black, Barack Obama is just a cool, smooth man. If you looked up "too much sauce" in the dictionary, he would be there giving a sultry, Leo smize. Mr. Barack Obama has charm, grace, class, and a sense of humor. He reminds me of the popular kid from high school that was the captain of every sport, graduated at the top of his class, and dated the beautiful student body president. During Barack Obama's eight years in the White House, we got to see a side of him that most presidents don't exhibit. He kissed the babies, he went on the talk shows, he danced, he laughed, and he also made changes that benefited the American people. He was so good that in 2018 he was voted the best president of our lifetime. In honor of our Forever POTUS' 59th birthday, we're giving you 10 times Barack Obama was the flyest president of all time.

 

Read More: Upcoming Community School Supply Giveaways

Read More: Graphic Video: Black Teens Who Needed Help Are Held At Gunpoint By Responding Cops

Read More: Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West Are Acting Like ‘Paid Slaves’ Over Presidential Run

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

fresh prince , Will Smith

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop Now
 2 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…
 4 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On…
 5 hours ago
08.12.20
Georgia State University To Offer Legal Life of…
 6 hours ago
08.12.20
LaKeith Stanfield’s Cryptic Social Media Posts Spark Concern…
 6 hours ago
08.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary…
 24 hours ago
08.11.20
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday!…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
13 items
Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 2 days ago
08.10.20
John David Washington Explains Why He Used To…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Support A Breastfeeding Mom With Lansinoh’s #MamaPromise
 2 days ago
08.10.20
The Voting Rights Act Was Signed On This…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Close