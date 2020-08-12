You Think We Don’t Need A “Fresh Prince” Reboot, But You’re Wrong

I know, I know. The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was perfect. We don’t need a reboot. Just leave it as it is. Everything doesn’t need to be remade.
But it’s happening. Check out this trailer before you pass judgement. Also, the reboot is already in development and being shopped to streaming services. AND YOU’RE GOING TO LOVE IT.
10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time
10 photos Launch gallery
1. The Tan SuitSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Basketball SwagSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Stylish Dad Of A Paw BabySource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Golfer's ChicSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Confidence Is FlySource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Classic With A Modern AccentSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Michelle Obama ApprovedSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. RoyaltySource:Getty 8 of 10
9. You See This CoatSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Bow Tie FlySource:Getty 10 of 10
