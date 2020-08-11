CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Upcoming Community School Supply Giveaways

Shopping Cart Filled With Back To School Supplies

Source: Diane Labombarbe / Getty

Here are a few upcoming school supply drives to help out those in need of school supplies for the upcoming school session.  Because of COVID-19 these giveaways will operate on a drive by system.

  • SATURDAY 8/15 – Phat Kids Mentoring Program will host their 10th annual school supply drive.  At Avery St. Recreational center.  phatkidsmentoring.org
  • SATURDAY 8/15 –  LEVELLE MOTON & PJ TUCKER WITH RAL. BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB – 11TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY DRIVE THRU.  – elementary 9am – 10am – middle school 10 – 11am and high school – 11am – 12noon at THE TEEN CENTER PARKING LOT – 701 NORTH RALEIGH BLVD.

Upcoming Community School Supply Giveaways  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary…
 5 hours ago
08.11.20
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday!…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
13 items
Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 1 day ago
08.10.20
John David Washington Explains Why He Used To…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Support A Breastfeeding Mom With Lansinoh’s #MamaPromise
 1 day ago
08.10.20
The Voting Rights Act Was Signed On This…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Are You Cleaning Your Phone Properly?
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With…
 4 days ago
08.07.20
Black Tony Finally Explains Why He Never Comes…
 4 days ago
08.07.20
Secure The Bag: Keke Palmer Announces She Will…
 5 days ago
08.06.20
Front Page News: Black Children Are 3 Times…
 5 days ago
08.06.20
Close