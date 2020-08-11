The ticket is set.

On Tuesday (August 11), Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden announced California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris, the former Attorney General for California, would be the first Black woman named to a major party’s Presidential ticket and would be the first female Vice President if Biden is elected in November.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden tweeted.

He added, “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Harris, who initially ran for President until she suspended her campaign last December, endorsed Biden for President earlier this year.

RELATED: Racist Virginia Mayor Compares Joe Biden’s Potential VP Pick To Aunt Jemima

RELATED: Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020 Election

Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick For Vice President was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: