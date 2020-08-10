Town Of Morrisville Will Now Be Know As S’Morrisville

The Town of Morrisville will change its name from Morrisville to S’Morrisville on Monday, August 10, 2020, in honor of National S’mores Day. Residents are encouraged to join in the fun by attending a free S’Morrisville drive-through event on August 10, at Morrisville Community Park (MCP), 1520 Morrisville Parkway, from 6-7 p.m.
The first 100 Morrisville residents who arrive at MCP, with a Morrisville Connection newsletter, will receive giveaways such as pre-packaged s’mores kits, S’Morrisville T-shirts and other items on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free Morrisville face coverings will be provided to attendees as well.
Virtual S’Morrisville
There is also a virtual component to 2020 S’Morrisville. Residents are asked to create a short video (one minute or less) about their personal s’mores experience, such as a fond childhood camping memory, or who they shared their first s’mores with, etc. They can then share the video on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #smorrisville. They can post to the Town’s pages in the comments below the S’Morrisville event posts, or post to their pages and tag the Town of Morrisville
Videos can be shared until August 10. The top five videos will win S’Morrisville swag bags.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark