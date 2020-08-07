Become A Precinct Official In Durham County

Durham County’s voters are served by precinct officials who staff early voting sites, as well as precinct officials who serve Election Day polling places.
These positions are appointed by the Board of Elections, based upon recommendations from Durham County’s political parties. Persons appointed must be registered voters of Durham County, of good repute and able to read and write. No person may serve who holds an elective office, is a candidate for office, is a manager or treasurer for any candidate or holds any office in a political party.
Appointment process for chief judge and election judges: Precinct election officials, one chief judge and two judges per precinct, are appointed by the Durham County Board of Elections. Appointments for two-year terms are made in August of odd-numbered years.
