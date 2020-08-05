Experiment Shows If Your Mask Is Effective Against Spreading Germs

We have all seen various types of masks on people in public and for sale in stores. But which masks are most effective against the spread of germs? The biology department at the University of Arkansas Little Rock compared several types of popular masks to see which was most effective.

For this experiment, they tried the N-95 mask, disposable mask, cloth mask and neck gaiter.

Dr. Nawab Ali, a microbiology professor at UALR helped with the experiment.

“My expectation was that all of the masks would prevent,” Ali said.

Read More: WakeHELPS’ Program Pays Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents Affected by COVID-19

Read More: Man Loses His Penis Due To Infection, Now Has One In His Arm

Read More: Colorado Police Apologize After Handcuffing Black Girls In A Stolen Car Mix Up [VIDEO]

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks 1. JACKIE AINA AT BEAUTYCON LA, 2018 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. JACKIE AINA AT THE CHRISTIAN DIOR SS19 SHOW, 2018 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. JACKIE AINA AT THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS SHOW, 2018 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. JACKIE AINA AT THE IMPRESSIONS VANITY COMPANY NAUGHTY OR NICE HOLIDAY PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. JACKIE AINA AT THE PRE-SAG AWARDS PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. JACKIE AINA AT THE PAT MCGRATH 'A TECHNICOLOUR ODYSSEY' CAMPAIGN LAUNCH PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. JACKIE AINA AT THE TEEN VOGUE SUMMIT, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. JACKIE AINA AT THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. JACKIE AINA AT THE LANCOME X VOGUE L'ABSOLU RUBY HOLIDAY EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. JACKIE AINA AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks 10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks [caption id="attachment_3176537" align="alignnone" width="753"] Source: Rachel Murray / Getty[/caption] Jackie Aina is every beauty influencer's inspiration. The Nigerian-American beauty debuted on the scene via YouTube after joining the US Navy Reserve where she discovered her love for makeup. She eventually landed a job with MAC Cosmetics, where she was able to hone her craft. Jackie was continuously told the makeup trends she wanted to do on herself wouldn't work on her skin complexion, which led to her creating videos that highlighted beauty looks and products that worked for all skin tones. Jackie uses her platform to advocate for Black women. Although she partners with tons of beauty and fashion brands, she doesn't think twice about calling them out about issues like lack of diversity, lack of advocacy, and inappropriately capitalizing off of the black dollar. After the murder of George Floyd, Jackie took to her Twitter account to call out brands like FashionNova and Pretty Little Thing for their silence on Black issues. More recently she cut ties with a beauty brand for continuing a partnership with a known racist. Jackie is the embodiment of an influencer who uses her platform for good. Not only is she working overtime to change the lack of inclusion in the beauty industry, she's willing to risk a few checks to get her point across. Today the beauty guru turns 33 years old. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times Jackie Aina gave us fierce red carpet looks.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark