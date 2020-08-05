CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Experiment Shows If Your Mask Is Effective Against Spreading Germs

Bravado Face Masks

Source: Courtesy Of Bravado / Bravado

We have all seen various types of masks on people in public and for sale in stores. But which masks are most effective against the spread of germs? The biology department at the University of Arkansas Little Rock compared several types of popular masks to see which was most effective.

For this experiment, they tried the N-95 mask, disposable mask, cloth mask and neck gaiter.

Dr. Nawab Ali, a microbiology professor at UALR helped with the experiment.

“My expectation was that all of the masks would prevent,” Ali said.

 

 

Read More: WakeHELPS’ Program Pays Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents Affected by COVID-19

Read More: Man Loses His Penis Due To Infection, Now Has One In His Arm

Read More: Colorado Police Apologize After Handcuffing Black Girls In A Stolen Car Mix Up [VIDEO]

 

Impressions Vanity Company Naughty Or Nice Holiday Party

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

Continue reading 10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

[caption id="attachment_3176537" align="alignnone" width="753"] Source: Rachel Murray / Getty[/caption] Jackie Aina is every beauty influencer's inspiration. The Nigerian-American beauty debuted on the scene via YouTube after joining the US Navy Reserve where she discovered her love for makeup. She eventually landed a job with MAC Cosmetics, where she was able to hone her craft. Jackie was continuously told the makeup trends she wanted to do on herself wouldn't work on her skin complexion, which led to her creating videos that highlighted beauty looks and products that worked for all skin tones. Jackie uses her platform to advocate for Black women. Although she partners with tons of beauty and fashion brands, she doesn't think twice about calling them out about issues like lack of diversity, lack of advocacy, and inappropriately capitalizing off of the black dollar. After the murder of George Floyd, Jackie took to her Twitter account to call out brands like FashionNova and Pretty Little Thing for their silence on Black issues. More recently she cut ties with a beauty brand for continuing a partnership with a known racist. Jackie is the embodiment of an influencer who uses her platform for good. Not only is she working overtime to change the lack of inclusion in the beauty industry, she's willing to risk a few checks to get her point across. Today the beauty guru turns 33 years old. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times Jackie Aina gave us fierce red carpet looks.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID-19 , germs , mask , Spread

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
George Floyd Hologram Memorial Launches At Sites Of…
 1 hour ago
08.05.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…
 2 hours ago
08.05.20
Rihanna Graces The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar
 4 hours ago
08.05.20
T.I. & Tiny Will Be Grandparents! Zonnique Pullins…
 7 hours ago
08.05.20
“Best Relationship I’ve Ever Been In” Tiffany Haddish…
 7 hours ago
08.05.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Things Dudes Say When You…
 23 hours ago
08.04.20
Hot Spot: Even Though Fans Made A Petition,…
 24 hours ago
08.04.20
Toni Braxton Shares That She Uses This Sex…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Peter Thomas Shares Details About Testing Positive For…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Man Loses His Penis Due To Infection, Now…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Toni Braxton and SWV
You’ll Never Guess Where Toni Braxton Uses Her…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
9 itemsObama Signs Small Business Jobs Act
9 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Colorado Police Apologize After Handcuffing Black Girls In…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Close