CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family Has [WATCH]

 Today’s News You Can’t Use actually something that everybody can relate to…your family.

Special K has a list of things that every Black family has and when you hear this list, you may think about people instantly that fit the description.

People in your family like, that one person that can’t get their life together and that one person that can’t cook.

If you hear at least one family member then this is news that you can actually use.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

10 photos Launch gallery

15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

Continue reading 15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family Has [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
07.31.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…
 2 hours ago
07.31.20
California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy After Loss…
 4 hours ago
07.31.20
Naya Rivera Appearing On 'The View'
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 4 hours ago
07.31.20
Tamar Braxton Releases Her First Statement Since Suicide…
 5 hours ago
07.31.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To…
 9 hours ago
07.31.20
Beyonce’ Celebrates Black Is King By Releasing ‘Already’…
 10 hours ago
07.31.20
Oprah Passes On September Cover To Pay Tribute…
 10 hours ago
07.31.20
Tank Dog Salute! Check Out Some Dude’s No…
 10 hours ago
07.31.20
Brandy Reveals Her Most Personal Album Yet With…
 10 hours ago
07.31.20
Eva’s Corner: Do You Always Have To Take…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
13 items
Happy Anniversary To Steph & Ayesha Curry! Here…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Beyonce Is Coming…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Why Is It #PrayForYe But Jokes For Meg?
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Close