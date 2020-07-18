Check Out The List Of Area Schools Starting With Online Learning

Multiple school systems in our area have decided to open with this fall with virtual learning. See the list below and click for additional details.
▪ Chapel Hill-Carrboro: Students will begin with nine weeks of online learning.
▪ Chatham County: Students will begin with four weeks of online learning.
▪ Durham County: Students will begin with nine weeks of online learning.
▪ Orange County: Students will begin with four weeks of online learning.
▪ Vance County: Students will being with nine weeks of online learning.
▪ Warren County: Students will use remote instruction for first quarter.
We will continue to update this list as more districts decide what they will do.
