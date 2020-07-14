‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Abusing His Wife, Faces Domestic Violence Charges

There’s a bizarre and troubling story surfacing out of Arizona surrounding a former “Empire” actor.

Goodyear Police arrest “Empire” actor, Bryshere Gray for domestic violence. See full story on Facebook @goodyearpolice. pic.twitter.com/O3e3BWzOsP — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) July 13, 2020

Bryshere Gray, best known for playing Hakeem Lyon on the canceled Fox show, has been arrested on domestic violence charges after a standoff with a local SWAT team. Goodyear, Arizona police report that they arrested Gray in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving his spouse.

ABC 15 reports that Gray’s wife flagged down a citizen at a local gas station and told them she’d been assaulted at her home “for several hours” by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray. When police arrived, the victim, whose identity has not been revealed had numerous visible injuries on her body and said she was strangled by the defendant until she temporarily lost consciousness. The woman was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries. Her current status is unknown.

Meanwhile, authorities tried to contact Gray at his home but he refused to come out and cooperate. That’s when police said they enlisted the SWAT team and crisis negotiators, reports YourValleyArizona. The standoff reportedly continued until 7 a.m. this morning when Gray finally surrendered without incident.

He’s now facing charges of aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct.

As previously reported the actor was arrested last year on suspicion of driving without a license or insurance.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

