Wake County Schools Releases Plan For School Reopening

Wake County parents have to figure some things out after the school system released its plan for the next school year.

According to the new plan, Wake County students will be physically at school for one week and then participate in online learning for two weeks. Under this plan, schools must operate at 50% capacity. School buses will have to operate at no more than 33% capacity. This was Plan B for the school system. Plan A would have allowed for minimal social distancing. Plan C would have had all learning take place online.

“We believe at this time that asking to begin the school year at Plan B is important because it requires the most planning and most difficult to implement,” Superintendent Cathy Moore said. “We can pivot to a Plan C pretty easily if that is what the Governor declares and if the Governor declares a Plan A, we can still choose to remain at Plan B because we can go more restrictive.”

“While right now we feel that the school-based program model provides the greatest level of flexibility and responsiveness in meeting the needs of students, we also want to ensure that there is a consistent set of operational standards and instructional expectations by which the virtual academy operates to ensure that the student experience is similar and consistent across the district,” said Assistant Superintendent Drew Cook.

