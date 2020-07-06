Joe Biden Makes His Pledge To Black America

Over the weekend, Joe Biden shared his pledge to Black America with Essence

“My plan for the African American community will close the wealth and income gap by investing in African American homeownership, including a $15,000 first time home buyer tax credit, doubling funding for small state business credit initiatives, drawing billions in private capital to Black-owned businesses, boosting support from mission-driven lenders to low income communities. Expand the new market tax credit and investing in communities that most need it. And fight along with black workers for equal pay, labor rights, and a safe workplace. Nothing about this fight will be easy. It’s going to take leadership at the highest levels of our government and sustained grassroots pressure from every American who can no longer just stand silently by. American history isn’t a fairy tale. We’ve never lived up to our founding promise of equality for all. But we’ve never stopped trying until this president,” Biden stated.

