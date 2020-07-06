CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Joe Biden Makes His Pledge To Black America

President Joe Biden and President Obama

Source: White House / White House

Over the weekend, Joe Biden shared his pledge to Black America with Essence

“My plan for the African American community will close the wealth and income gap by investing in African American homeownership, including a $15,000 first time home buyer tax credit, doubling funding for small state business credit initiatives, drawing billions in private capital to Black-owned businesses, boosting support from mission-driven lenders to low income communities. Expand the new market tax credit and investing in communities that most need it. And fight along with black workers for equal pay, labor rights, and a safe workplace. Nothing about this fight will be easy. It’s going to take leadership at the highest levels of our government and sustained grassroots pressure from every American who can no longer just stand silently by. American history isn’t a fairy tale. We’ve never lived up to our founding promise of equality for all. But we’ve never stopped trying until this president,” Biden stated.

 

Read More:Register To Vote: Everything You Need To Know For The 2020 Election

 

Mary Louise Miracle Serum

7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

Continue reading 7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

Here at HelloBeautiful, we always make to cruise the virtual shopping racks. And since we can always count on Black creatives to bring the heat in the beauty industry, we always make it a point to keep a keen eye on all the innovative beauty finds of the week. 7 Black Beauty Products You Need to Buy This Week If you're in the shopping mood this week, you're in for a real treat. From makeup, skincare, body care brands and more, there are plenty of products we know you wouldn't mind adding to your collection. Black Beauty Editors, Influencers & Entreprenuers Sound Off On The #PullUpOrShutUpChallenge With that said, it's time to start browsing. Get your credit card ready and follow along as we take you through the must have beauty products for this week.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Black America , essence , Joe Biden

Videos
Latest
Frederick Douglass Statue Ripped Down In Rochester, New…
 4 hours ago
07.06.20
5 items
#MCM : Iman Shumpert!
 5 hours ago
07.06.20
5 Ways To (Not) Celebrate The Fourth Of…
 2 days ago
07.04.20
A July 4th Playlist Of Throwback Jams For…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
On July 3rd, We Celebrate The 1 Year…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
20 items
Jada Pinkett-Smith Calls Herself To The Red Table…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To…
 4 days ago
07.02.20
Miami Cop Caught On Camera Punching A Black…
 4 days ago
07.02.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 4 days ago
07.02.20
Report: Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend of Jeffrey Epstein…
 4 days ago
07.02.20
Will Frack Be Back? Phaedra Parks Responds To…
 4 days ago
07.02.20
9 items
Happy Birthday Missy Elliott! Top 9 Iconic Missy…
 5 days ago
07.01.20
19 items
Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts…
 5 days ago
07.01.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce…
 5 days ago
07.01.20
Close