Get Assistance With Your Cooling Bills In Wake County

Need help paying cooling bills in Wake County?
*** 7/1/2020: Funding is now available. Please follow the directions below to apply for assistance by mail/fax/email.  ***
Notice: Many service providers are suspending disconnections due to COVID-19. Contact your vendor to see what their current disconnection policy is.
CIP is available July 1 until June 30, or until funds are exhausted. CIP is a program that provides assistance to low-income families who are experiencing or in danger of experiencing a heating- or cooling-related emergency. A household is in a crisis if it is currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency, and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source.
Heating season begins in October, determined as the weather changes, as the program begins providing assistance for the primary heating source (electricity, natural gas, propane, wood, etc.) for eligible residents.
Currently the requirement to apply for CIP in person is waived.  Please see the instructions at the top of this page on how to apply.  Applications can be accepted when a past due or final notice has been received*, when your power is already disconnected, or to establish new service.   *** Disconnection notices are no longer required but the customer must have a past due balance.
*If a resident has an extension, they can not apply until the extension has expired and a final notice issued.
Due to COVID-19, your completed application can be mailed, dropped off, emailed or faxed.
If you need to have an application mailed to you, please email your request to hs.energy@wakegov.com or call 919-212-7000 to make your request.
Applications can also be picked up from the lobby of the Swinburne Building, located at 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh, NC 27610.

Fax: 919-212-7085

Email: Hs.energy@wakegov.com

Mail:

WCHS – ENERGY Program

P O Box 46833Raleigh, NC 27620-6833

The caseworker assigned to your application will call you to complete your application process and let you know if any additional information is required.It is VERY important that a phone number where you can be reach is included, because your application cannot be processed without the phone interview.Staff will work with you to obtain any additional information that is needed.
