Police Identify Woman Who Coughed On Baby; She Works At A School

You may have heard about the story in California where a woman intentionally coughed on a stranger’s baby because she was upset that the child’s mother wasn’t following social distancing guidelines while waiting for a frozen yogurt order.
Police identified the coughing woman and it turns out that she works for the Oak Grove School District in San Jose, California. The district’s statement reads:
“The Oak Grove School District’s highest priority is the safety of our students. We do not tolerate conduct from any employee that compromises any child’s safety. We are aware of an incident allegedly involving one of our employees who was videotaped coughing on a baby at a local eatery. The employee is currently off of work and not providing any services to our District students. This matter is under investigation by the San Jose Police Department and we want to reassure you that the District is cooperating with the law enforcement authorities. Because this matter is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, we are not able to comment further on this matter.”
BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack
