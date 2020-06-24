CLOSE
Tremendously Teaching: T.I. Will Teach ‘Business of Trap Music’ at Clark Atlanta University

T.I. is taking his talents to teach ‘Business of Trap Music’ at Clark Atlanta University in his hometown Atlanta.

Billboard announces classes will start this fall alongside hip-hop scholar, Dr. Melva K. Williams and will teach the “history of trap music with the economics behind its meteoric rise to becoming a staple in 21st-century hip-hop.”

“I’m excited to share my experiences and whatever resources or information I have that can be an asset for the future,” the trap king shared. “Drugs have existed for as long as humans have been on earth and music has existed for quite some time as well. The commonality that threads the two together is what makes trap music a dominant force in culture today.

Beginning his rap career over 20 years ago, he explains that his style of rap was birth after filling a void of music that he felt the Atlanta music scene was missing.  Since creating his own lane in the industry, he has made way for rappers after him. 

“My intention was to take my lifestyle and turn that into a philosophical presentation of music, so other people going through similar experiences wouldn’t feel alone or alienated,” T.I. explains. “When we were coming up, the only artists coming from Atlanta was OutKast, Goodie Mob, and booty-shaking music. The first person to do it is always going to have the hardest time. After me, it was much easier for Jeezy and Gucci [Mane] to be accepted.”

Since building his legacy he’s also built a Trap Museum celebrating the trap rap culture with exhibits related to various rappers’ experience.

Along with the course, Clark Atlanta University announced they will honor Atlanta resident, Rayshard Brooks by extending a scholarship offer to each of his four children when they’re ready for college. Brooks was killed by police officers outside of a Wendy’s location in Atlanta.

“What we concluded is if everyone does a little, nobody has to do a lot,” TI shares from a conversation with CAU President George T. French Jr. “We’re doing all we can as a community to uplift the [Brooks] family here in Atlanta. If something happens to one of us, it could happen to any of us.”

When he’s not rapping or making a difference in his community, T.I. is famously known for using his SAT words in everyday conversation.  We’re sure he’s excited to head to the classroom and teach his students expeditiously.

