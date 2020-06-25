Cary Arts Center Displaying 2020 Senior Photos…Submission Deadline Is June 30th

Graduating from high school is a major achievement and important milestone, and this year’s senior class has missed out on opportunities to be publicly recognized for their accomplishments. The Town of Cary is recognizing graduating class of 2020 high school seniors through a showcase of graduate photos. Throughout the month of July, larger than life student portraits will be projected onto the exterior walls of the Cary Arts Center.

Graduating class of 2020 high school seniors who live in the Town of Cary are invited to submit a photo to be included in this showcase. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The photo showcase, along with the fountain at Downtown Cary Park being lit representative of the school’s colors, will be displayed from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. on the front of the Cary Arts Center following the schedule below:

Middle Creek High School: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cary High School: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Sunday, July 19, 2020

Panther Creek High School: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Sunday, July 26, 2020

Green Hope High School: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – Sunday, August 2, 2020

Cary Seniors from Other High Schools: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Sunday, August 9, 2020

The Cary Theater will display a message of congratulations all day in accordance with the schedule above.

Those coming to view the displays will need to follow laws and regulations set forth by the State of North Carolina, Wake County, and Town of Cary in regards to COVID-19. If large crowds begin to gather, the showcase may be stopped or postponed for the night.

