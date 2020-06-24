FBI Said “Noose” In Bubba Wallace’s Stall Wasn’t A Hate Crime

After an investigation, the FBI determined that the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway was not the result of a hate crime. The investigation revealed that the rope found was from a door in the stall.

According to a statement from NASCAR, “the FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.”

NEW: One day after @NASCAR rallied around Bubba Wallace — its only full-time black driver — the FBI says the noose found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since October 2019 and concluded the incident was not a hate crime.

@Jerickaduncan has more pic.twitter.com/RrdhlzcgzC — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 23, 2020

Read More: Durham Is Holding A Contest For Their “I Voted” Sticker

Read More:Drive-Thru Fair Food Days Are Back!

Read More:Check Out The List Of Wake County COVID-19 Test Locations

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark