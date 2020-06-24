FBI Said “Noose” In Bubba Wallace’s Stall Wasn’t A Hate Crime

After an investigation, the FBI determined that the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway was not the result of a hate crime. The investigation revealed that the rope found was from a door in the stall.
According to a statement from NASCAR, “the FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.”
