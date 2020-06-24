CLOSE
National
HomeNational

FBI Said “Noose” In Bubba Wallace’s Stall Wasn’t A Hate Crime

Cheez-It 355 At The Glen - Practice

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

After an investigation, the FBI determined that the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway was not the result of a hate crime. The investigation revealed that the rope found was from a door in the stall.

According to a statement from NASCAR, “the FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.”

 

 

Read More: Durham Is Holding A Contest For Their “I Voted” Sticker

Read More:Drive-Thru Fair Food Days Are Back!

Read More:Check Out The List Of Wake County COVID-19 Test Locations

 

 

Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Palette

7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Buy This Week

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Buy This Week

Continue reading 7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Buy This Week

7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Buy This Week

If you ask us, there is no better way to show our support for our fellow brothers and sisters than to keep our coins within the community. While there are a plethora of beauty brands to choose from, our Black creatives continue to show us that they are definitely worth investing in. If you're in the shopping mood for bodycare finds, makeup, skincare, or hairstyling essentials, this is the Black beauty products list you need to indulge in. These seven brands are serving up major heat and now is the time to fill your arsenal while you can. Choose from The Luv Scrub, Dehiya Beauty, Kurly Klips and more to get your beauty collection on lock. It's time to whip out your credit cards and get ready to shop til you drop!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Bubba Wallace , NASCAR , Noose

Videos
Latest
Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her…
 49 mins ago
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…
 3 hours ago
06.24.20
Virtual Town Hall Will Discuss The State of…
 3 hours ago
06.24.20
7 Essential Hair Tips We Learned From ‘To…
 3 hours ago
06.24.20
Tremendously Teaching: T.I. Will Teach ‘Business of Trap…
 4 hours ago
06.24.20
Athlete Explains Why He’s Transferring After Racial Insensitivity…
 4 hours ago
06.24.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 4 hours ago
06.24.20
Brittany Ashton Holmes And Bug Hall In 'The Little Rascals'
“Little Rascals” Alfalfa Arrested For ‘Huffing’
 20 hours ago
06.23.20
What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator…
 22 hours ago
06.23.20
Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China…
 24 hours ago
06.23.20
Mother of Boy Who Drowned Is Suing Carl…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Being Reunited With Her…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Adds Edge Control,…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Close