CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Little Rascals” Alfalfa Arrested For ‘Huffing’

Brittany Ashton Holmes And Bug Hall In 'The Little Rascals'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

Brandon “Bug” Hall, best known for his role as Alfafa in the 1990’s version of ‘The Little Rascals’ has been arrested.

According to TMZ, over the weekend Weatherford Police Department was asked to check on the 35-year-old actor. Police reported they found a lot of air duster cans, that are used to clean keyboards. Bug admitted to using the cans for huffing.

Click Here To Listen Live

Huffing is a form of substance abuse that individuals usually sniff paints to experience visions or hallucinations.

He was arrested for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical without any hesitation.

Alfafa , Brandon "Bug" Hall , drugs , Huffing , Sniff , The Little Rascals

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Brittany Ashton Holmes And Bug Hall In 'The Little Rascals'
“Little Rascals” Alfalfa Arrested For ‘Huffing’
 3 hours ago
06.23.20
What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator…
 5 hours ago
06.23.20
Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China…
 6 hours ago
06.23.20
Mother of Boy Who Drowned Is Suing Carl…
 8 hours ago
06.23.20
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Being Reunited With Her…
 10 hours ago
06.23.20
Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs…
 11 hours ago
06.23.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Adds Edge Control,…
 11 hours ago
06.23.20
D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Hurricane…
 11 hours ago
06.23.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: How To Prevent…
 12 hours ago
06.23.20
Get Your E-Ticket Now! “A Night of Inspiration”…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
22 items
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Close