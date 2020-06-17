Wake County School Board Votes To Rename School Named After White Supremacist

It’s official. The Wake County School Board has voted unanimously to change the name rename Daniels Middle School to Oberlin Middle School. Daniels Magnet Middle School was named after Josephus Daniels.
According to ABC11, “In the 1890s, Daniels gained a controlling interest in the Raleigh News & Observer. He used the paper to promote white supremacy even calling the Fifteenth Amendment (which gave black people the right to vote) ‘the greatest folly and crime in our national history.'”
“In the wake of the senseless death of George Floyd and so many others before him, there is a call for true racial justice in this country, louder and more insistent than we have heard since the the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s,” said Keith Sutton, chair of the Wake County Board of Education. “Changing the name of a school is purely symbolic. But I hope it signals our commitment as a school district to confront the wrongs of the past, and to work harder than ever to undo them.”
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark