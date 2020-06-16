Wake County/Raleigh Consider Making Masks Mandatory In Public

The Raleigh mayor and Wake County Commissioners are voting on whether masks should be mandatory in Wake County.

Currently, Wake County has the 2nd most cases of COVID-19 behind Mecklenburg County. Currently, face coverings are strongly encouraged.

The Raleigh City Council will vote on the matter Tuesday. Masks are currently mandatory in Orange and Durham counties.

