Details Are Rolling Out About Wake County’s Summer Food Program

Heritage Festival McDonalds

Source: Sasha, Yaves / Station Event

Join Wake County’s Summer Food program for a summer filled with friends, fun activities and delicious meals! Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to plug into your local community while receiving a no-cost meal.

Summer Food Program sites are located across Wake County to provide a no-cost meal to any child aged 18 and under, from June 15–August 6. Each site offers unique activities and programs to children who are in attendance. Breakfast, lunch or dinner is available.

The Wake County Summer Food Program will look different this summer due to COVID-19. More details coming soon! 

How to Find Summer Meals

2020 Summer Meal Locator coming soon!

Contact Us

Want to learn more? Call 919-250-1100 or email wakesummerfood@wakegov.com to learn more about the sites near you!

 

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

19 photos Launch gallery

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

Continue reading Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

[caption id="attachment_3106999" align="alignleft" width="958"] Source: Getty/Wenn / Getty/WENN[/caption] In the face of a pandemic and this dreadful, but necessary lockdown, we all know that the sistas have been out there doing their best to make lemon out of lemonade when it comes to their quarantine hair and beauty routines. Our faves like Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Blac Chyna are using this time to embrace their natural hair and inspiring us to do the same. Meanwhile, you got Taraji giving us hair tutorials like a beast with Savannah James and Ayesha Curry opening up their own family salons in their kitchens and bathrooms! Better yet: folks like Halle Berry and Serena Williams have been showing us their skincare routines using products that even us mere mortals can afford. But how are the brothas faring in all this? As I wrote before, the closing of barbershops in the past few weeks did have them shook, but from the looks of it, they've adapted and it seems like some of them are embracing their age and realizing that there are no rules to grooming in the apocalypse. So say hello to salt and pepper beards and even ratched hairlines, which is quite OK in our books...for now LOL From Will Smith to Sterling K Brown to Sean "Diddy" Combs, here's what the fellas are looking like in the lockdown:  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

 

Close