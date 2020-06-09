Do You Think It’s Time For Gyms To Reopen?

The State Senate is voting today for gyms to reopen. Gyms would only be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity. Gym staff would have to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. Masks and temperature checks would not be required for gym attendees. Gyms would have to leave doors open so that air could move in and out. Social distancing would also be required in group classes.
If the Senate passes the bill, it would move on to the State House and then the governor.
Maria Taylor And 5 Other Black Women Who Said What Needed To Be Said This Week
5 photos Launch gallery
Maria Taylor And 5 Other Black Women Who Said What Needed To Be Said This Week
1. PhyVe-‘Nellie1 of 5
2. Nina Parker2 of 5
3. Young Miami3 of 5
4. KeKe Palmer4 of 5
5. NYC Mother5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark