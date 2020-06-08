Philly Couple Gets Married And Then Joins Protesters At City Hall

A Philadelphia couple exchanged vows on Saturday and then joined protesters at city hall.
Dressed in their nuptial attire, Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon joined a group of protesters who chanted “Black Lives Matter.” The couple joined hands and held up fists.
“It ended up being a very powerful moment,” Kerry-Anne Gordon, 35, told ABC News. “Not only are we feeling the movement of the people … but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time.”
“We all see this injustice. We all want to see this needle shift away from the status quo and … that made this day more memorable in ways,” Michael Gordon said.
